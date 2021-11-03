DA's Fritz elated to secure majority in 8 WC municipalities

Around 71% of the province's vote has now been captured.

CAPE TOWN - Election results are going from a trickle to more of a stream at the Western Cape's elections hub and they show the Democratic Alliance (DA) maintaining its lead.

While the results centre is still quiet, representatives of political parties have started arriving.

They too are keeping one eye on the results dashboard and the other possibly on counterparts who they'll probably have to start negotiating with as this election has produced a record number of hung councils.

The DA's Albert Fritz said that they were elated they had eight municipalities where they had managed to secure a majority.

"Drakenstein, Stellenbosch, Mossell Bay, Swartland - those are municipalities that are almost the heartland of the economy outside of the metro, so we're very, very elated about that."

But there are also 14 hung municipalities, meaning the coalitions will have to be built.

He admitted that the party could have done far better.

"The voters have spoken and we must respect the voters and we must now act on what they've said," Fritz added.

Come what may, the 2021 local government polls have been historic.