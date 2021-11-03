Bruised and battered: ANC still claims victory from municipal elections

Voters have punished the party, causing its biggest upset yet.

JOHANNESBURG - As it deals with a bruising defeat in the municipal elections, a humiliated African National Congress (ANC) has yet again conceded that it needs to shape up.

As the search for suitable coalition partners starts in earnest, the party said nothing was was off the table but they would not force open closed doors.

This as ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has openly rejected any partnership with the ANC.

The party's Paul Mashatile said: “The coalitions are messy, yet the way voters voted have put us in that situation. I think we, in South Africa, should understand that work in that environment. Coalitions are messy if you start on the wrong foot.”

It's a humbling admission for the governing party whose supporters have once again rejected it by staying away from the polls. Others chose new entrants to the political space.

Bruised and battered but still putting on a brave face, the ANC still wants to claim victory.

Leaders Jessie Duarte and Mashatile went to great pains on Wednesday afternoon to try convincing South Africans that its reduced majority across the country’s municipalities and metros was indeed a win.



Duarte insists the ANC did not emerge even weaker from these polls.

“Our numbers have gone down; we’ve given you the objective reasons why. That doesn’t make you a loser, that makes you a pragmatic party.”

Mashatile attempted to downplay the blow, flagging that in both Ekurhuleni and in the City of Johannesburg, the ANC governed through the assistance of smaller parties.

The ANC will now start planning on who to approach in order to form coalition governments.