As Gauteng results tally up, ANC fighting to hold onto majority in some areas

The ANC, so far, has clinched more than a million votes in Gauteng followed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) with 841,000 and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), which has secured 348,000.

JOHANNESBURG - With a voter turnout of about 40% in Gauteng, the African National Congress (ANC) will be trying to hold on to power in areas where the party doesn't have a clear majority.

Meanwhile, election newcomer ActionSA is making some inroads.

Vote counting has been completed in Midvaal, Lesedi, and Rand West City. In Lesedi and the Rand West City, the ANC has the most votes, but it’s a hung council as the party failed to receive 50% plus one votes.

In Mogale, with nearly 90% of the votes counted, the ANC is in the lead with 41% of the votes and the DA with 30% - this could result in another hung council.

In Emfuleni, where the ANC hopes to return to power after it was placed under administration, the ANC is leading with 38% of the votes and the DA has 28%. Most votes here have already been counted.

In Midvaal, a DA stronghold, the party has received an overwhelming majority of 62% and the ANC is far behind with 21% of the votes.