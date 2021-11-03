Arrest warrant issued for suspended ANC SG Magashule's former PA, Cholota

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that Moroadi Cholota, who had turned State witness, would have to be extradited from the United States after she failed to cooperate with law enforcement officials.

JOHANNESBURG - A warrant of arrest has been issued for suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule's former PA.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that Moroadi Cholota, who had turned State witness, would have to be extradited from the United States after she failed to cooperate with law enforcement officials.

Magashule and his co-accused appeared in the High Court in Bloemfontein on Wednesday in the multi-million rand asbestos fraud and corruption case.

The group face 70 charges of corruption, theft and money laundering related to a R255 million asbestos eradication tender.

The NPA's Mthunzi Mhaga said that the matter would be back in court next year.

"The matter was postponed to 21st February, a provisional date, to allow for the preliminary issues that were raised by the defence to be resolved. They will be filing papers, which will propose this. Preliminary issues relate to the list of witnesses and some objections that they've made as well as the issue of authorisation to prosecute in respect of some charges."