ANC has big lead in national picture, metro-level shows closer race

The African National Congress (ANC) has bagged 46.4% of the vote so far, the Democratic Alliance (DA) is at 22.2% and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) at 10% nationally but the country’s major metros are, however, much closer than the main picture.

PRETORIA - As IEC officials continue counting votes, the results log shows a three-horse between the African National Congress (ANC), the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) across the country, albeit with massive gaps between the parties.

The ANC has bagged 46.4% of the vote so far, the DA is at 22.2% and the EFF at 10% nationally.

The country’s major metros are, however, much closer than the main picture.

In the hotly contested City of Tshwane, the DA is in the lead with 35.7% support, followed by the ANC at 32.4% while the EFF is tailing at 10.2%.

The Tswane council was governed by a DA coalition government over the past five years which faced several hurdles along the way.

A similar pattern is also emerging in Joburg where the ANC is currently leading at 34.6% with 15 seats, the DA at 25.5% but the IFP has overtaken the EFF in the city at 2.4%.

The governing ANC in Ekurhuleni is now at 21 seats followed by the DA with 8.

In the City of Cape Town, the DA is sitting on a comfortable 61.8% – in 2016 it secured 63.3% of the total vote.

In Nelson Mandela Bay, the ANC has 40.8% of support, with the DA at 38.9% and the EFF 7.2%.

So far, 74% of the Eastern Cape vote has been tallied.

