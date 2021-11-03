Ambitious action needed to confront climate change - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said bold and ambitious action is required from all countries to confront climate change.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that bold and ambitious action was required from all countries to confront climate change.

Ramaphosa joined other leaders on Tuesday in announcing a historic partnership with the governments of France, Germany, the UK, and the US among others to back a transition to a low-carbon economy in South Africa.

The deal was announced at the COP26 summit, being held in Scotland.

The Presidency said that the revised target was compatible with the ambitious goals of the Paris agreement and represented South Africa's best effort to confront climate change.

That phenomenon would have a devastating impact on sub-Saharan Africa's large-scale mitigation and adaption efforts.

Tuesday's political declaration will mobilise an initial R131 billion from partner countries over the next three to five years to support the implementation of South Africa's revised nationally determined contribution.

Ramaphosa said that it was proof that government could take ambitious climate action, while increasing energy security, creating jobs, and harnessing new opportunities for investment with support from developed economies.

A joint task force will be established to take forward the partnership over the coming months.

