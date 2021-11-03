AIM leader willing to sign 'pact with the devil' to get Gqeberha back on track

Abantu Integrity Movement leader Khusta Jack said he was willing to work with the ANC or the DA to get Gqeberha back on track.

GQEBERHA - Businessman and Abantu Integrity Movement leader Khusta Jack said that he was willing to sign a "pact with the devil'' to get Gqeberha back on track.

He said that to see stability, it would be ideal to have one to three major parties running the Nelson Mandela Bay metro instead of an array of smaller parties with different interests.

With 60% of the votes counted in the metro, there was still no clear winner, with the Democratic Alliance (DA) sitting on 41% and the African National Congress (ANC) on 38% at last count.

Jack, who has been touted as a possible compromise mayoral candidate, said that he was willing to work with either the ANC or the DA if needed.

The local businessman’s party contested all 60 wards in the metro and so far had just over one percent of the vote.

Jack said that he had not yet had any discussions with either party but his door was open.

"You know when the situation is so dire as it is here, Patrice Lumumba in the Congo in the 1960s [speaking about a similar situation] said he was prepared to sign a pact with the devil... So in order to get people to adhere to principles, values, and integrity and work within that framework to rebuild the metro, we will work with anyone," Jack said.

Meanwhile, the ANC said it was too premature to discuss any coalitions.