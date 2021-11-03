A picture of coalition governments emerging in the Western Cape

Election results are still being finalised, but there has been growing support for civic and residents' organisations in this local government election.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Hinterland has seen a move towards independent candidates.

A picture of coalition governments is now emerging with several hung councils in the province - including Saldanha Bay, Kannaland, Cederberg and Prince Albert.

The Cederberg Eerste Movement has caused quite the stir in the Cederberg Local Municipality, where the African National Congress (ANC) got 35% of the vote and the Democratic Alliance (DA) got 20%.

The residents' organisation has obtained 27% of the vote and leader Dr Ruben Richards said they were open to coalition talks.

In the Prince Albert Municipality, another coalition government will have to be established, as the DA has secured 37% of the vote, followed by the Karoo Gemeenskap Party's 22% and the Patriotic Alliance's 14%.

The KGP's Goliath Lottering said party members would meet over the next two days.

Lottering said coalition talks would be top of the agenda.