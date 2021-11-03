96.9% of election results now captured, IEC confirms

According to the commission, counting has officially stopped and will now only focus on auditing results.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Wednesday afternoon announced that 96.9% of all municipal election votes throughout the country have been captured.

In a short statement on Wednesday, the IEC said that it remained committed to finalising results expeditiously while taking care to ensure that all necessary verifications were enforced.

The commission is expected to officially declare the final results on Thursday.

The IEC’s Granville Abrahams said: “Nearly 97% of all these result slips have been captured and are in the system. The remaining 3.1% is focused primarily in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Gauteng.”

Abrahams said 139 out of the 257 municipalities have been completed.