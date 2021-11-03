90% of election results captured - IEC
The number of completed municipalities now stands at 111 from a total of 257.
JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said that it had captured 90% of the election results, which were now awaiting scanning and auditing.
This means that of the 64,502 results expected, 58,059 have been captured into the results system.
The number of completed municipalities now stands at 111 from a total of 257.
In a short statement on Wednesday, the IEC said that it remained committed to finalising results expeditiously while taking care to ensure that all necessary verifications were enforced.
[STATEMENT] PROGRESS ON RESULTS CAPTURING PROCESS - 3 NOVEMBER 2021IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) November 3, 2021
1/4 Progress in relation to the finalization of results now stands at 69 per cent of expected results. At the level of capturing, 90 per cent of results are already in the system awaiting scanning and auditing.
3/4 The completion rate in the Northern Cape is 89 per cent, 82 per cent in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, Mpumalanga and the Free State are at 78 per cent. The completion rate in the rest of the provinces ranges between 55 and 69 per cent.IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) November 3, 2021