Go

90% of election results captured - IEC

The number of completed municipalities now stands at 111 from a total of 257.

An electoral commission official verifies sealed ballot boxes at the Fordsburg Primary School polling station under the supervision of party delegates in Johannesburg on 1 November 2021. Picture: Emmanuel Croset/AFP
An electoral commission official verifies sealed ballot boxes at the Fordsburg Primary School polling station under the supervision of party delegates in Johannesburg on 1 November 2021. Picture: Emmanuel Croset/AFP
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said that it had captured 90% of the election results, which were now awaiting scanning and auditing.

This means that of the 64,502 results expected, 58,059 have been captured into the results system.

The number of completed municipalities now stands at 111 from a total of 257.

In a short statement on Wednesday, the IEC said that it remained committed to finalising results expeditiously while taking care to ensure that all necessary verifications were enforced.

Timeline

More in Elections

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA