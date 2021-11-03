90% of election results captured - IEC

The number of completed municipalities now stands at 111 from a total of 257.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said that it had captured 90% of the election results, which were now awaiting scanning and auditing.

This means that of the 64,502 results expected, 58,059 have been captured into the results system.

In a short statement on Wednesday, the IEC said that it remained committed to finalising results expeditiously while taking care to ensure that all necessary verifications were enforced.