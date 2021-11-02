Woman dies at Evaton voting station after making her mark

After voting at the Saint Apostolic Church in Evaton, Makhosazana Tshabalala complained of chest pains before asking her spouse to get her water. She then collapsed and died at the voting station.

JOHANNESBURG – A 57-year-old woman passed away shortly after voting in Evaton Central in the Vaal on Monday.

Makhosazana Tshabalala waited in the queue with her spouse Fanafuthi Nkabinde at the Saint Apostolic Church in Evaton on Cradock Road to cast her vote.

‘Khosi’, as she is affectionately known in the community, complained of chest pains before asking her spouse to get her water. She then collapsed and died at the voting station.

She had spoken to her twin daughters Thuli and Thulisile Tshabalala over the phone in the morning as she had planned to spend time with her grandkids after voting.

“She called and said she was going to vote first, then come see us. She had planned to take the kids [her grandchildren] with her after voting. Then we got a call informing us she had fainted. While we were on our way to the church we were told she had passed away,” Thulisile told Eyewitness News.

The grandmother attended an ANC rally a few days before election day where President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed voters in the Sedibeng District. Evaton Ward 19 councillor Elias Mokoena and other Emfuleni Municipality officials have visited the family to offer their condolences.

“I teased my mother after she attended the rally, asking if she was going to vote for the ANC after claiming she was done with the party. She said her vote is her secret. We joked a lot about who she would vote for this time around,” said Thulisile.

