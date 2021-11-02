With NMB race still tight, DA holds lead over ANC

It’s still early days in the hotly-contested Nelson Mandela Bay but the DA has already officially taken ward 31 from the ANC in Missionvale, Bethelsdorp in the northern areas of the city.

GQEBERHA - It might be premature for parties to start coalition talks in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro but the latest numbers show no clear winner just yet.

Earlier figures showed the Democratic Alliance (DA) with a slight lead at 44% and the African National Congress (ANC) on just over 35%.

The ANC won this ward by 700 votes in 2016 but the DA won by over 900, outperforming the ANC by 200 votes.

Poor voter turnout was a major concern for the ANC, which would be hardest hit by this.

The DA's Yusuf Cassiem believes this won’t be the case in DA strongholds.

"We are very confident that those that want change, real change, are stubborn in their pursuit of development and therefore we expect a very high turnout from our voters."

While it’s still early days, the ANC has already clinched 50 council seats in the Eastern Cape, with the DA at 15 seats and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) with one seat.

