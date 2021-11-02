With grid under pressure, Eskom warns of power cuts at short notice

The power utility said that one unit at the Arnot power station and another at Hendrina tripped over the past 24 hours and that two more units had been forced to shut down.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that it may implement rolling power cuts at short notice should it experience any further breakdowns in the generation system.

The power utility held a briefing last week and apologised for the rolling blackouts that eventually escalated to level four, leaving households and businesses frustrated.

Eskom management said at the time that it wasn't expecting power cuts this week but in a statement released on Tuesday morning, the utility said that one unit at the Arnot power station and another at Hendrina tripped over the past 24 hours. A unit each at the Camden, Medupi and Kendal plants had returned to service.

Two more units have been forced to shut down.

#POWERALERT1



Loadshedding may be implemented at short notice should any further

breakdowns occur; Eskom requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the power system is severely constrained pic.twitter.com/ZEcDw1ZFOx Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 2, 2021

