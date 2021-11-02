'We'll do better': IEC apologises for voter management devices' glitches

The institution on Tuesday said it could not have carried out these elections without the devices that cost R500 million to procure.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has once again defended the efficiency of the voter management devices amid heightened attacks by political parties among other detractors.

As some political parties call on the IEC to ditch the new devices, blaming them for the several difficulties experienced by voters on Monday, the IEC said it could not have done most of the critical work it managed to carry out in a short space of time without them.

The voter management devices replaced the so-called zip-zip machines, which were phased out due to identified weaknesses such as its failure to capture data in real time.

The IEC’s CEO Sy Mamabolo said: “They were tested, in fact, following the glitches that we experienced during the registration weekend, our business applications that run on those VMDs had to be revised. To give an example, on the mapping functionality, we had put close to 21 different layers on the maps, we reduced those layers to about five."

The commission’s Nomsa Masuku apologised for some of the failures: “To every single person that we have not served to the standard that South Africans expect, ours is to say to you, you deserve better and that you didn't receive better. We offer you our unmitigated apology and we pledge that we will do better."

Some voters details were not uploaded on the devices, which saw them being turned away from stations as their names did not appear on the roll.

However, the IEC said the majority of the group managed to vote.

