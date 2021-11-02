WC voter turnout at 36% as first preliminary result comes in from Oudtshoorn

CAPE TOWN - Amid fears that gusting wind and rain would dampen voters' enthusiasm to go and vote, provincial electoral officer Michael Hendrickse said that by late on Monday night the Western Cape voter turnout had improved to 36% from just 26% recorded at 5pm.

The Western Cape's first electoral result came from a tiny voting district in ward 12 in Oudtshoorn.

Provincial electoral officer Michael Hendrickse announced the outcome just after 11pm on Monday.

Voters at the Seekoeigat Primary School in Oudtshoorn mostly backed the Democratic Alliance (DA), with the second-highest number of votes going to the Freedom Front Plus, followed by the Oudtshoorn Gemeenskap Inisiatief. The rest of the parties, including Good and the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa, scored votes in single figures.

Voters cast three ballots for ward councillors, proportional representation, and for the district council.

Hendrickse cautioned that the result was preliminary as parties had three days to lodge any objections.



"We don't know if there are objections but I'm just telling you going forward that you're not surprised if the result goes up and then comes off because it may just be subject to objections," Hendrickse told Eyewitness News.

All of the Western Cape's 1,577 voting districts opened but there were delays because of power outages caused by cable theft, among other things.



