The Eyewitness News Breakfast Brief

Eyewitness News previews a selection of the news that you will find on the website today.

On EWN.co.za this morning, with over 630,000 ballots counted so far, the IEC says it's still to early to definitely say that we've had our worst voter turnout in history. We're still a long way from any definitive kind of results but so far the ANC has secured 43% of the ballots counted so far, with the DA getting 28% and the EFF taking 7% so far. By 5pm yesterday, the commission said that 8 million people had turned up to cast their ballots. That's despite over 26 million eligible voters registering for these municipal elections.

Political analysts have blamed the low voter turnout on ingrained levels of disillusionment, and citizens not connecting their lived reality to elections. South Africa is predicted to have the lowest voter turnout since the dawn of democracy. For the first time, the country was able to track the number of voters in real time through the voter management devices introduced in these elections.

Disappointed over poor voter turn-out, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba is blaming the ANC for the dismal showing at these polls. He's told Eyewitness News there was a huge challenge in getting people to believe in the power of their individual actions. Mashaba was reacting to news that by 5pm yesterday only 8 million out of a possible 26 million South Africans had cast their vote in the local government elections.

The EFF says the predicted low voter turnout should be blamed on the Independent Electoral Commission. Treasurer-general Omphile Maotwe says the voting glitches that delayed voting throughout the day forced many voters to give up. She claims in some areas voters stood in long queues only to not find their names were not on the voter's roll or the voter management devices were offline.

Police say officers acted on the instructions of presiding officers in two specific incidents which gained a fair amount of attention on voting day. Early yesterday, Newsroom Afrika journalist Ziniko Mhlaba was briefly detained after he was accused of somehow distracting an IEC official in Soweto. Hours later in Nelson Mandela Bay, DA federal chair Helen Zille was frog-marched out of a voting station after she was accused of canvassing in the queue. She denies this. Both incidents are being investigated and the police's Vish Naidoo says officers took the cue from IEC officials on site.

The low voter turnout has both the DA and the ANC in a panic in the hotly-contested Nelson Mandela Bay Metro. The low voter numbers by early evening yesterday could prove costly especially for big parties like the DA and the ANC. Both parties are hoping for an outright majority which seems unlikely with the voter turnout.

Cape Town residents say now that they've voted, they're hoping their lives will change for the better. Millions of people made their way to the polls yesterday to cast their vote in the local government elections. They say they are not happy with issues surrounding water, electricity and crime and these issues must be addressed.

Residents in Benoni have implored the government to wake up and start giving services. Residents of wards 27 and 28 gathered from the early hours of the morning at their assigned voting stations ready to make their mark in the municipal elections. Some voting stations also doubled up as vaccination centres. The Ekurhuleni health district set up vaccination sites to administer COVID-19 vaccines at identified voting stations throughout the city.

With electricity playing a crucial factor in this local government election, especially in Johannesburg, the EFF's Dali Mpofu says its unacceptable that people have to bear the brunt of ANC failure. Many residents in the northern suburbs in Joburg had to contend with power outages on voting day, with City Power apologising for a faulty distributor in Bryanston which left large parts of North Riding, Jukskei Park and Bryanston without electricity for some time. While the power is now back on, Mpofu says there should be long term plans to fix the ongoing electricity crisis.

While the country's attention remains firmly fixed on the local government elections, the Energy Department has revealed shocking fuel price increases. In a late-night statement, the department announced that petrol is going up by R1.21, diesel goes up by R1.48 and illuminating paraffin by R1.45. The AA says one litre of petrol will now set you back R19.50, with at least R6.11 of that going to taxes. Taxi associations have said previously that they will not be hiking tariffs, but these new increases might change their minds.

Fresh allegations of hazardous ammunition and poor working conditions at Rheinmetall Denel Munition had been reported just days before the latest explosion. That's according to Terry Crawford-Brown, from World-Beyond War, after another blast at the Cape Town ammunitions factory was reported late Sunday evening. The anti-arms activist is still representing families of the 8 workers who lost their lives during a 2018 explosion at RDM's site. Last Friday, protestors stood outside, demanding the company shut down and immediately investigate concerns. Crawford-Brown says while there was no loss of life, this latest blast has retraumatised surrounding community members.

In international news, five million people have died worldwide from COVID-19 since the disease first emerged in China nearly two years ago, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

A high-rise building under construction collapsed in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos on Monday, killing at least four people with dozens more feared trapped inside the rubble.

The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of Rust expressed his shock and sadness on Monday, in his first public comments since the tragedy.

VIDEOS

2021 elections: less excitement and shorter queues - The 2021 local government elections saw shorter queues across the country. Here's a wrap up of what happened.

'ANC is looking forward to an overwhelming victory' - President Ramaphosa votes in Soweto - President Cyril Ramaphosa and the first lady Tshepo Motsepe cast their votes in Chiawelo at the Hitekani Primary School in Soweto.

Slain ANC ward candidate Tshepo Motaung’s family votes in his honour - Tebogo Motaung, the brother of slain ANC ward candidate Tshepo Motaung, took to the polls on 1 November 2021 in a bittersweet moment to cast his vote. Tshepo was killed with a strew of bullets just over a month ago. Tebogo reflects on how his brother was excited to participate in these elections.

Capetonians braved the rain to cast their vote - Thousands of Cape Town residents brave the rain to go and vote on Monday, 1 November 2021. Some of the residents saw voting as a hope for change and others saw it as an opportunity to exercise their rights. The end of unemployment, gangsterism and better service delivery were amongst the issues that they hope their ideal political parties would deal with.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.