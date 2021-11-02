Parties focus on country’s metros as predictions point to hung municipalities

More than 24 hours after 12 million people cast their votes and all predictions are pointing to hung municipalities.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - As the country grapples with general discontent demonstrated through the poor showing at the local government elections, political parties are nervously focusing on results emerging from the country's metros.



So far over 3.5 million votes have been tallied and audited.

Big parties are desperate to hang on to crucial municipalities while the smaller ones are making inroads confident, they could hold sway in many areas.

Meanwhile in the Western Cape, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has so far won control of three councils.

Several other councils appear to be hung, where no single party has won an outright majority.

The DA won 62% of the vote in the Breede River and has now also won control in Hessequa and Swartland.

Councils in Kannaland, Cederberg, Laingsburg and Prince Albert are hung and to that list can now be added Saldanha and Langeberg.

In Saldanha, the Democratic Alliance won 13 seats, the African National Congress six and the GOOD Party four.

In the Langeberg the DA won 10 seats, the ANC six and the Freedom Front Plus, two.

Counting and verifying seems to be taking time in voting districts in cape town itself, where the da appears to be heading for a reduced majority. The party won a 66% majority in the mother city in 2016.

Another political battleground is the Nelson Mandela Bay where the ANC is certain it will taste victory.



This despite a number of DA strongholds still unaccounted for in the vote.

The DA started off in the lead on Tuesday morning, but the ANC has since taken the lead with 46%.

A confident ANC provincial treasurer Babalo Madikizela said he doubts the DA would gain more support despite the thousands of outstanding.

He said the party would fail to get an outright majority.

