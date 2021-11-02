Of the 26 million people registered, only 12 million voted - IEC

The IEC said it expected a low voter turnout as far back as July. It said a combination of factors including COVID-19 contributed

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africans reflect on the implications of the historic low voter turnout, political parties said this was going to have an impact on their performance in the elections.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) announced on Tuesday that out of the 26 million people registered to vote, only 12 million cast their ballots.

It further said it expected a low voter turnout at the polls as far back as July, when it approached the Constitutional Court asking it to postpone the elections to 2022.

The commission said while it conducted extensive education campaigns, to ensure South Africans voted, the level of trust, the disruption of services, the COVID-19 pandemic and the unwarranted attacks on its integrity could have affected voter turnout.

The Economic Freedom Fighters' Marshal Dlamini said his party expected the low voter turnout to affect its final numbers.

"It will be at an all-time low and affect your work as a party because remember, we are coming as a small party".

But the African National Congress doesn't share the same sentiment. The governing party's Gwede Mantashe said things could have been worse.

"It's better than what I expected yesterday. I said I was very worried; I thought it would be in the 20s and 30s".

Parties will have an idea what their chances of governing at municipal level will be when 90% of the votes are counted by Tuesday evening.