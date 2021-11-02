Mantashe: The ANC will always ask the public for more chances to do better

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe said the party's showing in the last three elections was a sign of a "maturing democracy".

JOHANNESBURG - As the African National Congress (ANC) prepares for what could be its worst showing at the polls – the party's national chairperson Gwede Mantashe on Tuesday said the party would never stop asking South Africans for more chances to do better as a government.



The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) estimated that 90% of results would be finalised by Tuesday evening, giving an indication on whom the winners and losers in these elections would be.

In the midst of corruption, controversies and governance failures, the ANC has been promising to self-correct and do better ahead of every elections.

From 2016 to 2019, and now in 2021, the party has recommitted to turning a new leaf.

So, how many times must South Africans forgive the organisation and give it another opportunity to govern?

"In every election we will ask for more chances. The ANC will be here forever. We will be here because we are campaigning to survive and grow. Is that a mistake of the ANC or democracy maturing? Then it must continue correcting mistakes," he said.

The ANC will find out this evening if more South Africans were forgiving again in these elections.