Mabuyane denies Zille claim that ANC propping up smaller EC parties

CAPE TOWN - African Nation Congress (ANC) provincial chairperson and Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane on Tuesday denied propping up smaller parties to unseat the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro.

As of 8am, the DA was sitting on 48% of the vote in Nelson Mandela Bay metro and the ANC a distant second with 35%, with just a handful of voting districts counted.

Newcomer, the Defenders of the People (DOP), was in fourth position, securing just over 2% of the vote by 8am.

The DA’s Helen Zille accused the ANC of using smaller parties like the DOP to split the opposition vote.

"So they are behind these tiny little parties, the Northern Alliance, DOP, various other parties. Today I saw at this very voting station an ANC car helping to resource all of these tiny smaller parties," Zille said.

But Mabuyane said that Zille was panicking.

"If she sees that, hard luck. I think it’s a question of panic. She’s pressing the panic button so early because of all the kinds of expectations and we’ve seen tantrums that they are throwing around here. We’re watching that closely," Mabuyane said.

While it’s still too early to tell which way the vote will go in the metro, the ANC has already clinched 50 council seats in the entire province, with the DA at 15 seats and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) with one.

