'Keep my name out of it': Maimane to Steenhuisen as DA 'suffers' at the polls

The DA has lost its overall outcome in a number of municipalities it controls as well as some in which it is the official opposition.

JOHANNESBURG - One South Africa leader and former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has told his Democratic Alliance (DA) successor John Steenhuisen to stop blaming him for the party's drop in performance in the local government elections.

The DA has lost its overall outcome in a number of municipalities it controls as well as some in which it is the official opposition.

According to Mail & Guardian, Steenhuisen told journalists at IEC Results Operations Centre on Tuesday that part of the reason the party had lost support was that it "came out of that election with a leader having walked off the job".

He said very few parties in the world survive that.

Maimane responded to this on Twitter, saying the results were on Steenhuisen.