'Keep my name out of it': Maimane to Steenhuisen as DA 'suffers' at the polls
The DA has lost its overall outcome in a number of municipalities it controls as well as some in which it is the official opposition.
JOHANNESBURG - One South Africa leader and former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has told his Democratic Alliance (DA) successor John Steenhuisen to stop blaming him for the party's drop in performance in the local government elections.
According to Mail & Guardian, Steenhuisen told journalists at IEC Results Operations Centre on Tuesday that part of the reason the party had lost support was that it "came out of that election with a leader having walked off the job".
He said very few parties in the world survive that.
Maimane responded to this on Twitter, saying the results were on Steenhuisen.
Keep my name out of it @jsteenhuisen. You made your bed, these results are on you.Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) November 2, 2021
Mkhuzeni, mkhuzeni. Mbambeni, mbambeni. https://t.co/iSTvpnXQHz
"I am going to see you all in 2024. The future is independent," Maimane added.
During the 2019 national elections, many in the DA blamed Maimane for the party's drop in support at the time.
After his 2015 win as leader, he was dubbed the “Obama of Soweto” for his impassioned speeches on diversity.
But he quickly lost favour within the party after he started advocating for diversity and race-based policies in the organisation.
Maimane then left the party later in 2019.