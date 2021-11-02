Indelible ink may take a while to fade, but at least you can say you voted - IEC
People who voted on Monday, especially first-time voters, took to social media to show off their blackened nail cuticles, particularly where IEC officials were rather generous with the ink.
JOHANNESBURG - Voting may be done and dusted but for the next few days more than just the memories will remain.
Millions of South Africans who cast their ballots were marked with indelible ink - a security measure to make sure that no one votes more than once.
Now many are asking how to get rid of the unsightly stain.
Baking soda, dishwashing liquid, nail polish remover, bleach, and even toothpaste. These suggestions may seem ridiculous to some, but they seemed popular for those desperate to remove the ink.
If left untouched the ink should disappear on its own in a few days.
“...applying liquid indelible ink with a cotton bud has its challenges. The ink will disappear in a few days,” the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) told a Twitter user after he mentioned the amount of ink on his thumb.
Sorry; applying liquid indelible ink with a cotton bud has its challenges. Ink will disappear in a few days. At least you can say #Ivoted in #LGE2021.IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) November 1, 2021
Despite the unpleasant appearance, the common theme has been that of pride for having had the opportunity to exercise the democratic right to vote.
“I've done my democratic duty, even though the lady that put ink on me did me dirty,” tweeted Sabelo Mkhize.
Ive done my democratic duty, even though the lady that put ink on me did me dirty. I voted for change #LGE2021 pic.twitter.com/etheqvJ7pdSabelo Mkhize (@mkhize_mlondi) November 1, 2021
“No hiding the fact that I voted. Lady did a serious number on my finger with that ink,” tweeted another voter.
No hiding the fact that I voted. Lady did a serious number on my finger with that ink. #LGE2021 pic.twitter.com/xnDk7s5qMcAnts world (@antsworld) November 1, 2021
