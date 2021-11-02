IEC expects 90% of poll results to be verified by end of Tuesday

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo said that the numbers needed to be captured and verified before they were added to the national leaderboard.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) expects the bulk of election results to be captured and verified by the end of Tuesday.

Teams at the more than 23,000 voting stations concluded the preliminary count overnight.

"It is estimated that 90% of the results will be finalised by this evening. The balance of the 10% will take another 24 hours to complete," Mamabolo said.

Mamabolo also defended the rollout of electronic voter management devices (VMDs) during the local government elections.

There have been multiple complaints of glitches in the system during the course of special voting days and election day.

"The reality of the matter is this: without the VMD it would have been a sheer impossibility to deliver this election."

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen, speaking in an interview with the SABC, launched a scathing attack on the IEC, saying that it was in denial about the technological problems faced.

The IEC's Janet Love, though, did not take kindly to those remarks, saying in the post-mortem of the event criticism must be based on facts.

"Not to have a situation where the institution, the integrity of the institution, the value of the institution, as a Chapter 9 institution is trashed in a completely unsubstantiated way. This organisation deserves a huge amount of praise for what it has been able to pull off under incredibly difficult circumstances."

