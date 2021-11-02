Concern for Queen Elizabeth II's health ease as she's seen driving

The 95-year-old monarch pulled out of the United Nations climate summit after a rare public admission of health problems.

LONDON - Queen Elizabeth II was spotted at the wheel of a car at Windsor Castle on Monday, British media reported, allaying fears for her health after she skipped the UK-hosted COP26 summit on doctors' advice.

The 95-year-old was seen alone in a green Jaguar estate she uses to transport her corgis, The Sun tabloid reported, under the headline: "One is OK".

The Queen pulled out of the United Nations climate summit, where world leaders gathered in Glasgow on Monday, after a rare public admission of health problems.

Buckingham Palace said in late October that she had attended a London private hospital for undisclosed "preliminary examinations" and stayed overnight.

The Queen swiftly resumed official duties and held several audiences via video link.

But she then pulled out of an expected appearance at an evening reception for COP26 in Glasgow on Monday after "advice to rest", Buckingham Palace said.

The Palace later said she would rest for "at least" another two weeks.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the weekend said she was on "very good form".

Later on Monday, the Queen appealed to world leaders to work together in "common cause" against climate change to "solve the most insurmountable problems".

The statement, delivered in a video message to the COP-26 conference, came after a day of speeches from world leaders warning of the urgency of the crisis.

"If the world pollution situation is not critical at the moment, it is as certain as anything can be, that the situation will become increasingly intolerable within a very short time...," said the Queen.

"If we fail to cope with this challenge, all the other problems will pale into insignificance."

She added: "None of us underestimates the challenges ahead: but history has shown that when nations come together in common cause, there is always room for hope."

"I, for one, hope that this conference will be one of those rare occasions where everyone will have the chance to rise above the politics of the moment, and achieve true statesmanship.”



Her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, was one of the speakers on Monday, along with revered natural history broadcaster David Attenborough, who is also 95.

The royal family has spoken out repeatedly about environmental issues in recent weeks and in mid-October the Queen was overheard expressing irritation with world leaders who "talk" but "don't do" enough about climate change.

Britain's longest-reigning monarch will celebrate her Platinum jubilee next year, marking 70 years on the throne.

Until her hospital stay this month, she had participated almost daily in official engagements.

She was recently seen walking with a cane and has reportedly given up riding horses however.

The Queen's husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died on April 9 aged 99, just weeks short of his 100th birthday.

