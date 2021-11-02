George headed for coalition govt, says ANC

The African National Congress (ANC)’s Piet van der Hoven said that based on their observers' counts, George was headed for a coalition-run municipality.

GEORGE - Opposition parties in the Garden Route town of George said that all indications were that the Democratic Alliance (DA) would lose its outright majority in the municipality.

In 2016, the Democratic Alliance garnered just over 55% of the votes in the area but as the preliminary counts of wards in the area concluded, party agents were predicting an upset.

The IEC has yet to verify these claims as it continues its counting and auditing process.

Party agents watch the initial counting of ballots at ward stations around the country and that gives them a decent sense of how they’ve done but before the IEC finalises results, there’s nothing official to celebrate.

The African National Congress (ANC)’s Piet van der Hoven said that based on their observers' counts, George was headed for a coalition-run municipality.

"The DA, which is the ruling party in George, seemingly they’re going to lose control and that for us is good news. I am not going to say, I have got no authority on my level to deal with coalitions and whatever, but seemingly George is going to be ruled by a coalition."

He acknowledged that his party’s support in stronghold wards had declined but not by so much that they would lose any.

The Good party in the region is about to pop the champagne corks, with its Southern Cape leader Donovan Saptoe confident that they had wrested control of two wards.

"Harmony Park in ward 16, which is Eden Park... also part of Pacaltsdorp as well as ward 20, which is Borcherds, part of the greater George area, which means for now, which is guaranteed, is that three wards that Good has won that we will have ward candidacy going forward for the next five years.”

Good in November last year won its first seat in the municipal council after a by-election victory that saw it snatch ward 27 in Pacaltsdorp away from the DA.

