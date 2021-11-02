Freedom Front Plus surprised to win two wards off DA

The Freedom Front Plus was smiling on Tuesday morning after taking three wards off the Democratic Alliance (DA) so far, while the DA said that their black vote in Midvaal had grown.

PRETORIA - It's still too early to get the big picture, but parties have started counting small gains in wards and local municipalities.

The Freedom Front Plus was smiling on Tuesday morning after taking three wards off the Democratic Alliance (DA) so far, while the DA said that their black vote in Midvaal had grown.

Results for smaller wards have started trickling in overnight and Wouter Wessels from the Freedom Front Plus said that he was satisfied.

"It's very early days but so far Mpumalanga has surprised us. We've at this stage officially won two wards off the DA in Lekwa municipality, which is Standerton, and we are quite surprised by that but we did work hard there, we had good candidates and then at this stage, we've also officially won a ward in the Northern Cape, which we also didn't have before, the ward in Thembelihle and that's the Hopetown area."

The DA's representative didn't want to comment but said that the earlier results should that the party managed to take some votes off the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Midvaal municipality.

"The Midvaal we've beaten the EFF among black voters which is something that I don't think any of the commentators would have predicted going into this election and so we have done very, very well in Midvaal and I wouldn't be surprised if we match or surpass the 2016 results in Midvaal," the DA representative said.

Party agents have started returning to their seats in the national results operating centre after many of them were up late on Monday night.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.