FF Plus considers legal action after some registered voters left off roll

On Monday night, the IEC claimed that only about 6,000 voters were disenfranchised due to faulty voter management devices. Wouter Wessels from the Freedom Front Plus, however, said that up to 70,000 voters could have been affected.

JOHANNESBURG - Politicians are watching vote-counting very closely on Tuesday morning, with political parties mulling the prospect of legal action after the names of some registered voters were not on the roll.

Wouter Wessels from the Freedom Front Plus, however, said that up to 70,000 voters could have been affected, and some parties may have done better if these voters were allowed to vote.

He said that it could result in a court challenge.

"It will depend on the outcome in certain municipalities because to do that we'll have to see would it have had a significant impact and would it change who governs the municipality, so we do have a lot of proof of those voters and I know other parties also do."

