Ex-ANC MP Vincent Smith hit with additional charges in corruption case

Vincent Smith's fraud and corruption case returned to the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Tuesday where it was postponed to next year.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has added additional charges against former African National Congress MP Vincent Smith.

The NPA said that the final indictment now included tax fraud, money laundering and breaching of the Financial Intelligence Centre Act.

Smith allegedly received money from Bosasa through his company Euroblitz 48.

The State claims the payments were corruptly given and received as improper inducements to influence smith to use his political influence to favour Bosasa.

The NPA's Sindisiwe Seboka: "Through investigation, we've since added charges - tax evasion charges as well money laundering charges because we've since found out he's got R28 million undisclosed to the taxman so that forms part of final indictment which we presented to court today."

Meanwhile, the case against former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has been postponed to 2 December for a medical examination to be done.

