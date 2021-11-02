Eskom to implement stage 2 power cuts from 4pm on Tuesday
On Tuesday morning, the power utility warned that the power grid was under pressure after two units tripped and two more units were forced offline.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will implement stage two rolling power cuts from 4pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday.
Eskom said that another unit, at the Kusile power station, also tripped, while two other units failed to return to service as anticipated, placing the power system under more pressure.
