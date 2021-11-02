EFF concerned by voter turnout impacting its performance

The IEC announced on Tuesday that out of the 26 million people registered to vote, only 12 million cast their ballots.

JOHANNESBURG - As the country reflects on the implications of the historic low voter turnout, political parties say this is going to have an impact on their performance in the elections.

The IEC says it expected A low voter turnout at the polls in July already when it approached the constitutional court asking it to postpone the elections to early next year.

The electoral commission said while it conducted extensive education campaigns to ensure South Africans vote, the level of trust, disruption of services, the COVID-19 pandemic and unwarranted attacks on the IEC could have affected voter turnout.

The EFF’s marshal Dlamini said they expect the low voter turn out to affect their final numbers.

“It will [affect our numbers] because remember, we are a small party and we need more voters.”

The ANC’s Gwede Mantashe said this unprecedented low turnout was not that bad.

“It’s better than what I expected yesterday.”

Parties will have an idea what their chances of governing at a local level will be when 90% of the votes are counted by Tuesday evening.

