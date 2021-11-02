Early indications suggest ANC losing ground to DA & EFF in Ekurhuleni

Ekurhuleni, which is considered an ANC stronghold, has been governed by the party through a coalition government since 2016.

ALBERTON - Early indications in Gauteng are that the African National Congress (ANC) has lost substantial ground to the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Ekurhuleni.

But it’s unclear who will come out as the out as the main winner as the latest election results show a major shift in the political landscape.

Around 7 pm on Tuesday night, 50% of the votes had been counted in the metro - with the ANC taking up 37%- followed closely behind by the DA with 30%.

The EFF had taken 13% of the votes there.

At the same time, the IEC in Gauteng said it expected to conclude its process of counting votes on Wednesday.

Early results from the dashboard show that votes from various parts of Gauteng may be concluded much earlier than anticipated.

As votes continue to trickle in, the ANC isn’t getting near that 50% it needs to rule the City of Joburg outright.

With only 22% of the votes counted in that metro by around 7.30 pm, the party might need to find coalition partners if they want to take control of the metro.

Tshwane has had a slow start with only 12% of the ballots counted.

Emfuleni stands at 57% with the EFF seeming to have taken into the DA vote share there.

Gauteng electoral officer - Thabo Masemula said they were pleased with the process so far.



“We’re working very hard to ensure that we conclude the work that is still outstanding. Hopefully, this time tomorrow, we’ll be talking 100% results.”

It’s still a long way away from a clear picture of who will emerge as victors in these municipal elections.