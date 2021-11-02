DA wins uMngeni Municipality, its first victory in KZN

The party had been gunning for this municipality in the run-up to the election.

DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced that it won the uMngeni Local Municipality, the first ever to be won by the party in the KwaZulu-Natal province.

During the party's election campaign, the DA said it was confident its mayoral candidate Christopher Pappas would be successful.

The party's Francois Rodgers said: “The Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal is delighted with the result of yesterday's election. The DA now governs uMngeni and we've been saying for some time now with this campaign that we were confident that we will take the municipality away from the ANC."

He said this showed that community members were tired of the ANC.

The party said the community had spoken.