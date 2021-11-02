DA takes early lead in Cape Town, as ANC & CCC in close battle With just over 87,000 votes tallied so far in the City of Cape Town, the DA leads the pack with 63%, the ANC with just over 9% and the Cape Coloured Congress with almost 7%. African National Congress ANC

Cape Coloured Congress CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is leading in the City of Cape Town with just over 63% of the vote on Tuesday morning. With just over 87,000 votes tallied so far in the City of Cape Town, the DA leads the pack with 63%, the African National Congress (ANC) with just over 9% and the Cape Coloured Congress (CCC) with almost 7%. By 8am on Tuesday, 65 of 801 voting districts were processed. #LGE2021 DA Deputy Chairperson of the PEC, Grant Twigg arrived the results centre a short while ago. He says the party has done quite well. LI pic.twitter.com/KGdub8u0NI EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 2, 2021

Eyewitness News on Monday visited a Bonteheuwel community as residents made their mark in the traditionally DA stronghold.

However, some residents said that they had had enough of empty promises by the DA and the ANC and were ready to give the Cape Coloured Congress a chance.

The CCC's Yaseen Fortune, running in ward 50, said that residents were desperate for change.

"We live in Bonteheuwel. We know the condition of Bonteheuwel. We want a ward councillor from Bonteheuwel that can stand for the people of Bonteheuwel," Fortune said.

At this stage, the tallying process in the metro is 8% complete.

Meanwhile, in the Western Cape, the DA is leading in the province, with just over 50%. It’s so far won 28 wards.

