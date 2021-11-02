DA's Steenhuisen declares victory in Kouga municipality

The party managed to get 16 seats out of the 29.

PRETORIA - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen called a special press conference to announce that the party had managed to retain the Kouga municipality.

Pundits predicted big losses for the DA in the Kouga municipality in the Eastern Cape, but party leader John Steenhuisen was pleased enough with the party's outright win to make an announcement about its projections.

"My team have given me the excellent news that we have won Kouga Municipality in the Eastern Cape. We are going to go into there with 16 seats for the DA, 11 for ANC, one for the Freedom Front, one for the PA and one for the EFF.

"It's obviously a very important municipality for us as you know from the most recent data that's come out, it is the most well-run municipality in the Eastern Cape," Steenhuisen said.

When he was asked about possibly resigning should the party have a bad show, Steenhuisen pointed out that it was still early, with only about a third of the results counted and verified.

