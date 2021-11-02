DA leads in WC as results trickle in

The Western Cape’s tallying is 21% complete, with 334 of 1,577 voting districts completed and ballots from 36 of 406 wards processed.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape results centre at Century City is quiet for now.

But as the hours tick by, more ballots are counted and the outcome of the 2021 municipal polls become clearer.

It's a drip-feed of results for the time being and the anxiety and excitement is palpable.

At this stage, the Democratic Alliance (DA) is leading in the province, with just over 50%. It’s so far won 28 wards.

This is followed by the African National Congress (ANC), which has secured 11 wards won in the province.

But it’s still early days.

At this stage, 36 of 787 seats have been allocated.

