DA holds over ANC in race for Emfuleni

Emfuleni is home to around 700,000 people with an unemployment rate of about 70%. The ANC denies that it is to blame for the state of the municipality even though it’s been in power there since 1994.

JOHANNESBURG - As things look right now, the Democratic Alliance (DA) is in the lead in Emfuleni, an African National Congress (ANC)-run municipality that was placed under administration in 2018 and is in debt to the tune of R4.5 billion.

The DA has so far around 27,000 counted votes.

So far, about 19,000 residents have given the ANC another chance to govern the municipality while nearly 8,000 votes have been counted for the Freedom Front Plus.

The FF Plus’s Jennifer Glover: "Specifically in Gauteng, we're looking at the Freedom Front Plus with tremendous growth at this point so we're looking toward building on our growth from 2019 and it seems like we put the work in and were reaping the fruits at the moment."

Emfuleni is home to around 700,000 people with an unemployment rate of about 70%.

The ANC denies that it is to blame for the state of the municipality even though it’s been in power there since 1994.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.