Boland residents hope that their votes will lead to significant change for them

Some residents in Paarl and in Stellenbosch have accused politicians of making empty promises, saying that their circumstances had not changed over the years.

CAPE TOWN - Many voters in the Boland made their mark in the local government elections on Monday despite saying that they didn't have much faith in any of the political parties.

Some residents in Paarl and in Stellenbosch have accused politicians of making empty promises, saying that their circumstances had not changed over the years.

Residents in Mbekweni, Kayamandi, and Cloetesville highlighted similar problems including a lack of housing, electricity issues, and high rates of unemployment.

A Mbekweni resident said that there were many problems in her community, but her major concern was structural issues with her home.

"They always say the same things but when it must be done it's not being done," she told Eyewitness News.

She admitted that she only voted because she always participated in the election process but she didn't know who would make good on their promises.

"I don't know who to trust," the woman said.

Cloetesville resident, Mary-Jane Petersen, also voted on Monday, but she too admitted that it was difficult to decide on a party to back.

"One has to be hopeful to think that they will realise that they need to look after us who are looking after them to keep them in that position," said Petersen.

The mother of two has been a backyard dweller for almost 20 years and her hope is to get a house of her own.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.