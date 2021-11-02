Coalitions set to come into play as number of hung councils increase

JOHANNESBURG - As the number of councils that have been won increase, so have the number of hung councils, indicating that coalitions will once again be the order of the day in this year's local government elections.

Partnerships between parties haven't always worked in the best interest of voters, with many leading to the collapse of municipal councils due to political differences.

With 22% of the votes in so far, the African National Congress (ANC) is now leading with eight councils, the majority of which is in the Northern Cape. In Gauteng, the party has control of Lesedi Municipality.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) also scored more councils, now standing at three in the Western Cape.

More than 1.8 million votes were counted by 11am.

At last count on Monday night when voting stations closed, the overall voter turnout stood at 8.7 million.

