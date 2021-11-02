ANC wins 1 council out of 18 in North West as votes continue to come in
Results at the North West IEC’s Mahikeng operations centre trickled in Tuesday afternoon in after a slow start.
MAHIKENG - The African National Congress (ANC) has won control of one of the 18 councils in the North West with 17 more yet to be declared.
Results at the North West IEC’s Mahikeng operations centre poured in on Tuesday afternoon after a slow start.
#LGE2021 Party representatives have arrived at the North West results operation centre in Mahikeng. Where results are coming in slowly. MS pic.twitter.com/7lRKU4WCiEEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 2, 2021
The ANC is in control of Maquassi Hills where it holds 13 seats out of the 22 in council.
As at 4 pm on Tuesday, the ANC had 45 wards and two PR seats with over 211 votes in its favour.
The party was leading the voter support tally in the province at 55%
Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance has nine seats in total of those two are PR seats.
The Economic Freedom Fighters has four seats all of which are PR seats.
The surprise performance has been with the Freedom Front Plus with two seats but the party’s Erns Kleynhans said while they were happy, it was still too soon to celebrate. Thirty-three percent of the vote has been counted so far in that province.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.