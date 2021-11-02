ANC wins 1 council out of 18 in North West as votes continue to come in

The ANC is in control of Maquassi Hills where it holds 13 seats out of the 22 in council.

As at 4 pm on Tuesday, the ANC had 45 wards and two PR seats with over 211 votes in its favour.

The party was leading the voter support tally in the province at 55%

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance has nine seats in total of those two are PR seats.

The Economic Freedom Fighters has four seats all of which are PR seats.

The surprise performance has been with the Freedom Front Plus with two seats but the party’s Erns Kleynhans said while they were happy, it was still too soon to celebrate. Thirty-three percent of the vote has been counted so far in that province.

