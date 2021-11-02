Duarte: We believe the elections were free and fair despite issues encountered

In a wide-ranging interview with Eyewitness News on Tuesday, the party's deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte said some of the instruments used for the polls could do with an improvement including the facilities used in poorer areas.

JOHANNESBURG - While the African National Congress (ANC) believes these elections have been free and fair, it said some issues including names that were missing from the voters’ roll must be investigated.

Duarte, who reflected on the ANC’s performance at the polls, argues that theirs was not a bruising loss as the party held onto most of the councils it had control over.

No party is set to gain a controlling majority in any of Gauteng's metros, which means coalition politics will remain the order of the day.

Duarte has also expressed concern over the lack of voter turnout across the country's townships.

“And in those communities or our black African communities or black Indian communities or black coloured communities, the people are not coming out to vote and that is a major problem for the ANC and our democracy. Therefore, in many instances, the minority group ends up making the decisions, especially in places in Ekurhuleni.”