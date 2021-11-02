ANC: We are not rushing into coalitions

Early results indicate that no party will get an outright majority in a number of metros and that they will have to work together.

PRETORIA - The African National Congress (ANC) on Tuesday said it would not be rushing into coalitions and the party's leadership would wait until Friday to meet to make decisions about this.

About 55% of the vote has been captured nationwide around 8 pm with questions over future of metro's including Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

The Democratic Alliance has retained a majority in the City of Cape Town.

Parties will have 14 days after the announcement of results to decide on how to constitute governments, and the ANC's Nkenke Kekana said the party would take its time to decide.

There is one party, however, that the ANC will not work with.

"This man called Mashaba, he's bad news. He is using the voters to vote for his party but he's not going to be willing to be councillor unless he's mayor. What kind of condition is that?”

Kekana was referring to an interview with Mashaba on Newzroom Afrika on Tuesday in which he refused to give a commitment to see out his five-year term as councillor.