ANC leads vote count in Joburg; DA ahead in race for Tshwane

The African National Congress (ANC) is so far leading in the City of Johannesburg, with 19,000 votes of those already counted, followed by the Democratic Alliance and in third place in Joburg so far, ActionSA.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is so far leading in the City of Johannesburg, with 19,000 votes of those already counted, followed by the Democratic Alliance and in third place in Joburg so far, ActionSA.

The first-time contestant, ActionSA, which is led by former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba, has gained almost 22,000 votes in Gauteng so far, with almost half of those votes emanating from Joburg voters.

Looking at the leader board for Tshwane, so far the DA is leading with 18,000 votes, followed by the ANC’s 11,000 and the Freedom Front Plus in third place.

This is a marathon and not a sprint and this picture is likely to change several times before we get a clear picture of who has won these key metros.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.