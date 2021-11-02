ActionSA: Our first win is a ward in Newcastle

The DA earlier announced its first had one the uMngeni Local Municipality, the first ever municipality to be won by the party in the province.

JOHANNESBURG/DURBAN - ActionSA on Tuesday announced its first ward victory in Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal.

The new kid on the block said it has secured ward 25 in Newcastle.

At around 7.30 pm, only 20% of the votes had been verified in the province.

The IFP is actually in for a very clean sweep in the northern parts of the province.

The party is even regaining lost ground that left when the NFP was formed back in 2011.

But also most interesting is that the NFP is also making good progress in northern parts of the province as it has been claiming wards from the ANC and IFP.

Meanwhile, ActionSA is holding a senate meeting on Tuesday night to discuss their coalition conditions as they emerge as a king maker in the Joburg city.

The party is celebrating its strong showing in the city, describing their victory a disruption of the current political landscape. Mashaba has again ruled out working with the ANC, saying he joined politics to unseat the ANC.

Throughout his campaigning, he has been adamant that he is not willing to go into a political marriage with the ANC.

Eyewitness News understands the ANC has already informally approached him. But his answer was a firm no: “We also want to bring the ANC under 50% because we cannot continue to have the ANC in majority rule in this country.”

But some within his party are reluctant to go into coalition with the DA. Most of ActionSA members left the DA in a huff in 2019, labelling the party racist.

However, Mashaba did not rule out joining forces with his political foes again subject to strict conditions.

A debate is expected within the party with some saying the easier option was to rather take up opposition benches.