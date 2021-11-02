Action SA's Mashaba is adamant he will not enter into a coalition with the ANC

JOHANNESBURG - Action SA president Herman Mashaba on Tuesday again ruled out any coalition with the African National Congress (ANC).

"I was born to win. Over the 62 years of my life my grandfather taught me that everything you do, do it to win."



All indications show the City of Johannesburg is headed towards being a hung council again.

Sources told Eyewitness News that the ANC has informally approached Mashaba to consider working with them in the prized metro.

However, Mashaba has steadfastly ruled out working with the ANC.

"When I entered this field of politics, leaving my comfortable business world, it was to unseat the ANC," Mashaba told Eyewitness News in an interview on Tuesday.

There are some who are reluctant to go into a coalition with the Democratic Alliance, citing issues with racism. Action SA is made up by mostly former DA members who left abruptly, angry with the party's decision to fire Mmusi Maimane.

