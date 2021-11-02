27% of votes counted for Gauteng, ANC leads in JHB, Ekurhuleni

Sifiso, the ANC is leading in the Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni but in Tshwane the DA is the frontrunner.

JOHANNESBURG - About 27% of the votes have so far been counted in the Gauteng province so far, the African National Congress (ANC) is taking the lead in two metros for now.

The ANC is leading in the Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni but in Tshwane the Democratic Alliance (DA) is the frontrunner.

With only 13% of the more than 893,000 votes counted in Johannesburg so far, the ANC is leading with 34% followed by the DA with just over 21% and then ActionSA with 17%.

Action SA's Tlhogi Moseki is pleased with their performance in the three metros so far.

“We faced your big dogs and we are happy that we doing this with people from government that we literally knew from nowhere.”

In Tshwane, the DA has been governing through a coalition is still taking the lead with 40% followed by the ANC and then the Freedom Front plus with 10%.

But it's important to note that only nine percent of the votes have been counted.

In Ekurhuleni, 22% of the votes have been counted, the ANC is leading with 36% followed by the DA with 30% and then the EFF with 9%.

