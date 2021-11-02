12.2m South Africans voted in local govt elections - IEC

There are 26.2 million registered voters in South Africa, however, 42.6 million people are eligible to do so, with over 40% of them choosing not to.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said just 12.2 million people voted in the local government elections.

This is an unprecedented low voter turnout since the advent of democracy in South Africa.

Although just 30% of the votes have been counted so far, the IEC has painted a grim picture of the voter turnout.

IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said that this could be blamed on a number of factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IEC said that it expected to finalise 90% of the vote by the close of Tuesday.

