Zille allegedly manhandled by cop, Ipid now investigating

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) federal leader Helen Zille has allegedly been manhandled by a police officer at a polling station in the Eastern Cape and now the matter is being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

It's alleged a voter who was waiting in the queue reported Zille to the officials for campaigning.

The presiding officer at the Fernwood Park Primary School in Bethelsdorp then called the police.

According to Ipid, someone was taking a video of the incident using Zille's phone and the police confiscated the devise.