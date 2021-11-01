Zille allegedly manhandled by cop, Ipid now investigating
It's alleged a voter who was waiting in the queue reported Helen Zille to the officials for campaigning.
JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) federal leader Helen Zille has allegedly been manhandled by a police officer at a polling station in the Eastern Cape and now the matter is being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).
The presiding officer at the Fernwood Park Primary School in Bethelsdorp then called the police.
According to Ipid, someone was taking a video of the incident using Zille's phone and the police confiscated the devise.
DA federal council chair Helen Zille was dragged out of the Fernwood Primary School voting station in Bethelsdorp by the police on Monday.HeraldLIVE (@HeraldNMB) November 1, 2021
A case of theft has been opened against the police officer.
Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said: “The presiding officer allegedly requested that she should stop and that she be removed from the area. That is when the officers approached her, allegedly pushed her out and took her phone.”
The IEC and police are also investigating the arrest of Newzroom Afrika journalist Ziniko Mhlaba earlier on Monday.
Mhlaba said he was handcuffed by a police officer who said he was somehow distracting an IEC official at the station.
