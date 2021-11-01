Wrongdoers will be charged, Khawe tells Emfuleni residents

ANC Gauteng secretary Jacob Khawe was speaking at the Park Ridge Primary School in Vanderbijlpark on Monday where he made his mark in the local government elections.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng secretary Jacob Khawe has assured Emfuleni residents that those implicated in wrongdoing would soon face the full might of the law.



Khawe was speaking at the Park Ridge Primary School in Vanderbijlpark on Monday where he made his mark in the local government elections.



He cast his ballot in ward 4, an area that the ANC has failed to win for years.



Residents have been complaining of poor services, including uncollected rubbish and potholes, blaming it on non-performing officials who squander public funds.



However, Khawe said this would change as new councillors got elected.



"Now what we are going to do is to make sure that we charge those who are supposed to be charged because that has been a bigger problem. It has been the failure to act."

Khawe is confident that the ANC will be able to take over ward 4 this time around.

