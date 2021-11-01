'What will be will be,' says Good mayoral hopeful Peter de Villiers as he votes

Peter De Villiers, who is the Good party's mayoral candidate for the Drakenstein municipality, said he was happy with the work they did in the area in the lead up to these elections.

PAARL - Former Springboks rugby coach turned politician Peter de Villiers cast his ballot at a pre-primary school in Paarl East on Monday.



"I'm always very, very positive in life. What will be will be. That's my slogan in life. "

If the party is successful, De Villiers could soon add mayor to his CV. He admits he is nervous but he believes he is up to the task.



"I did it in rugby. I did it when I was a teacher for 20 years. I think the playing ground is bigger, the audience is bigger. I am not working with 40 guys only now," said De Villiers. "I think it's just getting now the right people in the right positions to do the job for us."

Despite opposition parties gunning for his job, the current Drakenstein mayor Conrad Poole said he was confident the Democratic Alliance did enough to prove to residents that they deserve to remain in power.

"We have worked for more than 11 years," said Poole.

Residents stood under umbrellas to take cover from the heavy rain as they waited for their turns to vote.



Party agents tried to secure their gazebos as the wind and rain threatened to blow them away.

