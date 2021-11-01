We want the DA out: Gqeberha residents show up to cast votes

Different smaller parties have come together under banners like the Northern Alliance and Compatriots of South Africa in an attempt to unseat the DA in a number of wards in the hotly contested metro.

GQEBERHA - Voters in the northern parts of Nelson Mandela Bay’s Gqeberha have turned out in their numbers on Monday morning, with many calling for change from the current Democratic Alliance (DA)-led coalition.

DA leaders like Helen Zille and Mayor Nqaba Bhanga have made the northern areas a key campaigning ground in the run up to the polls.

Zille was scheduled to make a number of visits to the area during the course of the day.

Long-time resident David Charles said he had never witnessed such a high voter turnout.

“The turnout here where I’m staying in Port Elizabeth from 1975... the turn out is huge. It’s never been like this.”

Charles said a coalition government simply didn't work for the community and he believed predominantly coloured neighbourhoods should be governing their own affairs.

“We’ve been managed remotely by the DA with white leaders from Cape Town and ANC black leaders from far, but we’ve never been represented by ourselves.”

